Location Tracker - DailyUI 20

Day #020 of my 100days daily UI challenge, I designed this app for tracking connected friends and family.
Over the years, the level of insecurity in Nigeria has sky rocketed, with family and friends getting missing and loved ones not knowing where they last where or what they even had on. This app let's you know the location of your friends who have connected with you and if they input their outfit every morning it shows you the notification...
Please tell me what you think! Press "L" for some encouragement. Thanks!!!