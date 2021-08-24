design_artgo

Gal Gadot, GG logo

design_artgo
design_artgo
Hire Me
  • Save
Gal Gadot, GG logo best monogramlogo vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding galgadot gglogo
Gal Gadot, GG logo best monogramlogo vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding galgadot gglogo
Download color palette
  1. gal gadot.png
  2. gal gadot 3.png

you need logo?
please drop me a message
yohanesmulatargo@gmail.com
+6281369121169 whatsapp

design_artgo
design_artgo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by design_artgo

View profile
    • Like