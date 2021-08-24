Hannah Galactic

3-Tiered Campaign at Cleveland Clinic

Hannah Galactic
Hannah Galactic
Hire Me
  • Save
3-Tiered Campaign at Cleveland Clinic strategy table tents drops digital displays posters banners graphic design content development design marketing branding campaign
3-Tiered Campaign at Cleveland Clinic strategy table tents drops digital displays posters banners graphic design content development design marketing branding campaign
3-Tiered Campaign at Cleveland Clinic strategy table tents drops digital displays posters banners graphic design content development design marketing branding campaign
Download color palette
  1. All3.png
  2. All4.png
  3. All5.png

A lot of strategy had to go into this intricate campaign to help garner good will and excitement for the delayed transition to a room service model for patient food service at Cleveland Clinic. I defined three target markets and developed one integrated, branded campaign with multiple touchpoints throughout the hospital.

Hannah Galactic
Hannah Galactic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hannah Galactic

View profile
    • Like