Vaccine Mobile Apps

Hi Folks!
This is my exploration design about Vaccine Mobile Application
There are 3 brief
1. Schedule Vaccination
2. Give Information about nearby vaccine centre
3. Give Information about Vaccine

You can see full details here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125100859/Vaccine-Mobile-Application

Feel free to leave feedback!
Thank you!

