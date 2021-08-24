Rizky Dwi Hidayat

Daily UI - 001 / Signup Login page

Daily UI - 001 / Signup Login page application login signup mobiledesign app uiux ui dailyui
Hey guys! 😊👋
I followed #DailyUI, and made this to see how much I can improve
Day 1, Create a sign up page

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI! 😊
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
