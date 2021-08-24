Alex Feller

Our amazing team at Ferguson collaborated to make a new experience that is "Shop By Job". Dedicated pages based on different industries exist to give customers the ability to shop for products based by job type instead of being product specific. Shop by Job features an addition to the global navigation bar.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
