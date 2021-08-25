Good for Sale
ِAshraf Omran
6000 Free Icons (Vuesax Edited Ver.)

ِAshraf Omran
ِAshraf Omran for ments
Vuesax Icon Kit

Vuesax Icon Kit

This lib was made from Vuesax icons (vuesax.com) with modifications for more easy use and faster connections.

what is new: * every icon made with 6 Variants * grouped in Auto-layout frames * Issues with the official version solved (like wrong sizing or naming)

This kit is totally free as the author labeled (not for sale)

