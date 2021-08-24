Alex — redeye design

Obyta website

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
Hire Me
  • Save
Obyta website hero section clear image brand identity datacenter green accent color cleaner design minimal web design website
Obyta website hero section clear image brand identity datacenter green accent color cleaner design minimal web design website
Download color palette
  1. orbyta_web.jpg
  2. orbyta_web2.jpg

First look of Orbyta website. Minimal concept.
Improving navigation and graphic quality.

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
Hello 🖐🏻
Hire Me

More by Alex — redeye design

View profile
    • Like