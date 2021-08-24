🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Title : C.O.C logo design
Information :
The flame tongue logo concept symbolizes a burning passion in achieving success and the letter O in the middle of eating to stay focused on the purpose that was built.
Process :
Photoshop, Editing
PNG and JPG format files with large resolution.
Logo courtesy of ruzerlogodesign
This logo is for sale