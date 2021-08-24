Tasky, Task Management Mobile App - ☀ Light & 🌘 Dark Mode

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Players! 🏀🙌
Here's my latest exploration of Task Management Mobile App called Tasky.
What do you guys think? Let me know in the comments section!
Hope you guys enjoy it. Thanks for the likes ❤️ and comments!
-----------------------
Have a good project? Let us know ✅
💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us
-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at thevickypradana@gmail.com
Also follow me on Instagram @thevickypradana