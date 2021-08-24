Vicky Pradana 🙌
10am Studio

Tasky, Task Management Mobile App - ☀ Light & 🌘 Dark Mode

Tasky, Task Management Mobile App - ☀ Light & 🌘 Dark Mode management light mode dark mode mobile ui task task management mobile app user experience design user experience ux user interface design user interface ui app
  1. tasky-mobile-app-dribbble-showcase-01.mp4
  2. tasky-mobile-app-dribbble-showcase-02.png
  3. tasky-mobile-app-dribbble-showcase-03.png

Hello, Players! 🏀🙌

Here's my latest exploration of Task Management Mobile App called Tasky.

What do you guys think? Let me know in the comments section!

Hope you guys enjoy it. Thanks for the likes ❤️ and comments!

-----------------------
Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at thevickypradana@gmail.com

Also follow me on Instagram @thevickypradana

