Izzy McConaghy
WorkingMouse

Ticker Cardiology: Patient List

Izzy McConaghy
WorkingMouse
Izzy McConaghy for WorkingMouse
  • Save
Download color palette

In Ticker, the patient list is central to all workflows and hence why it is the first page that every user lands on. As studies are uploaded to the database from a site, they will appear in this list for users to action. The list can be
sorted by individual study or by patient profile.

WorkingMouse
WorkingMouse
Your vision, our expertise.

More by WorkingMouse

View profile
    • Like