Danish Amir

Truck Wruck - Food Ordering App

Danish Amir
Danish Amir
  • Save
Truck Wruck - Food Ordering App food app app design ui design ux ui food
Download color palette

Truck Wruck - Food Ordering App Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

DM me for freelance projects or
E-mail: danish.amir2113@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Danish Amir
Danish Amir

More by Danish Amir

View profile
    • Like