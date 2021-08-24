Danish Amir

illustration green sketch figma xd landing page web ui ui design header design ui web header
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this Web Header - Tyler., I tried to make an header that is minimal, modern and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
DM me for freelance projects or
E-mail: danish.amir2113@gmail.com

