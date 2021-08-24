Çağatay D. Yılmaz

Dental Clinic - DentFX Web App (pre-work)

Çağatay D. Yılmaz
Çağatay D. Yılmaz
  • Save
Dental Clinic - DentFX Web App (pre-work) dent dental clinic health clinic web app web design web ui ui gradient design app
Download color palette

Hey Folks, love to you all! 🥰

💌 Work with me: uxdev@yandex.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Çağatay D. Yılmaz
Çağatay D. Yılmaz

More by Çağatay D. Yılmaz

View profile
    • Like