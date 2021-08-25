Hey there guys!

Hoping everyone is getting excited for the cooler winds of autumn (I know I am heh )

With the weather in mind, excited to share one of the 3D illustrations for a recent project, the client wanted to explore a more playful clay-like look for the forest scape environment design,we also explored some subtle clockwork animations to add some convergence and draw the viewer's eyes to parts of the illustration.

I hope that you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.

In the meantime, Have a productive week ahead and stay safe!

Press “L” to show some love ❤

Cheers!