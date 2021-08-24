Izzy McConaghy
WorkingMouse

Ticker Cardiology Software

Izzy McConaghy
WorkingMouse
Izzy McConaghy for WorkingMouse
  • Save
Ticker Cardiology Software login crud diagnostic health solution cardiology cardiac health ui software development
Ticker Cardiology Software login crud diagnostic health solution cardiology cardiac health ui software development
Ticker Cardiology Software login crud diagnostic health solution cardiology cardiac health ui software development
Download color palette
  1. cardio-nexus-dribble-screen-login.png
  2. cardio-nexus-dribbble-screens-hl7.png
  3. cardio-nexus-dribble-screen-patients-list.png

Cardio Nexus Holdings (CNH) is on a mission to improve the health outcomes of patients and support healthcare providers through access to diagnostic health solutions.

Ticker provides cardiac scientists echocardiography services with or without portable ultrasound machines and 24 hour Holter monitoring services
to suit healthcare providers.

Ticker needed to be modernised into a new scalable and commercially viable application that speeds up the process of managing and sending cardiac data and reports between stakeholders.

WorkingMouse
WorkingMouse
Your vision, our expertise.

More by WorkingMouse

View profile
    • Like