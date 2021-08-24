Ticker Cardiology Software

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cardio Nexus Holdings (CNH) is on a mission to improve the health outcomes of patients and support healthcare providers through access to diagnostic health solutions.
Ticker provides cardiac scientists echocardiography services with or without portable ultrasound machines and 24 hour Holter monitoring services
to suit healthcare providers.
Ticker needed to be modernised into a new scalable and commercially viable application that speeds up the process of managing and sending cardiac data and reports between stakeholders.