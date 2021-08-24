Dab Mind

MGY Letter mark

MGY Letter mark dab illustration icon logodesign graphic design m logo luxurious logo minimal logo furniture minimal logo flat logo furniture logo dab mind mgy logo logo design
Buyers project brief-
We have a company name "Megyard", we need to design a logo with three letters "MGY" as logo, this is a outdoor furniture company.

If you wish to hire me for your projects, You can send me a message on this
Email- designer.srv27@gmail.com

Regards
Dab_Mind

