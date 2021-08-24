AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

ReDesign Alma Ata Mobile Application for Mobile Apps - UI Design

AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
  • Save
ReDesign Alma Ata Mobile Application for Mobile Apps - UI Design illustration logo motion graphics ui icon graphic design design branding app animation 3d
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Mobile App UI exploration for Alma Ata Mobile. Really having fun working with this stuff. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
afifahnurariani@gmail.com

Instagram - afifah.designui

Thanks !

AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

More by AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

View profile
    • Like