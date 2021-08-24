Azad Rahman

Sports Flyer

Sports Flyer
Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.

Design Info:
The design uses a Sports theme. Special attention has been paid
to the layout of the design and the professional color plate has made the design attractive.

File Info:
Size | 8.5 x 11 in [with bleed]
Color Mode | CMYK Color,
Resolution | 300 DPI
Tool | Adobe Photoshop

!!!Thanks!!!

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
