Box Kraft Logo

We are a german brand selling exclusive craftsman equipment such as tool boxes, organizer boxes, assortment boxes. Later we want to expand selling tools and other equipment (like a premium online hardware store).

Our target group:

- male, 35 - 55 years old

- professional craftsmen such as do-it-yourself enthusiasts

- working in the garage or professional carpenters / joiners

- workers, modest, hard, rough

- neat and perfectionistic

- appreciate and pay for good quality

- family man

Meaning of Boxkraft:

Ambiguous meaning of the word “Kraft”

- in german “Kraft” = strength

- in english “craft” = manufacture, create

Ambiguous meaning of “Box”

- for the tool boxes we sell

- to box = punch, expressing a force

Boxkraft can be written in different styles (BoxKraft or BOXKRAFT etc.)

Other word that describe the brand:

- very high quality

- masculine & muscles

- proud

- do a great job

- concrete and construction