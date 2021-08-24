Box Kraft Logo

Putra Raja

We are a german brand selling exclusive craftsman equipment such as tool boxes, organizer boxes, assortment boxes. Later we want to expand selling tools and other equipment (like a premium online hardware store).

Our target group:
- male, 35 - 55 years old
- professional craftsmen such as do-it-yourself enthusiasts
- working in the garage or professional carpenters / joiners
- workers, modest, hard, rough
- neat and perfectionistic
- appreciate and pay for good quality
- family man

Meaning of Boxkraft:
Ambiguous meaning of the word “Kraft”
- in german “Kraft” = strength
- in english “craft” = manufacture, create
Ambiguous meaning of “Box”
- for the tool boxes we sell
- to box = punch, expressing a force
Boxkraft can be written in different styles (BoxKraft or BOXKRAFT etc.)

Other word that describe the brand:
- very high quality
- masculine & muscles
- proud
- do a great job
- concrete and construction

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
