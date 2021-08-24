Olivia Kero

Fictitious Dating App UI

design uiux iphone app uiux designer figma ui
I created the UI for the "category page" on my fictitious dating app. This app would be broken down by desired date category (bar, concert, brunch) - and the user can select their match based on the specific date type.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
