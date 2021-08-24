Rafli Ulinuha

Plantree. - Plant Store Website Landing Page

Rafli Ulinuha
Rafli Ulinuha
  • Save
Plantree. - Plant Store Website Landing Page illustration logo typography app vector website branding ux ui design
Download color palette

hello everyone!

this is my exploration about plant store website landing page.
happy to share with you.
i open up for feedback from u guys to improve my skills✌❤

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Rafli Ulinuha
Rafli Ulinuha

More by Rafli Ulinuha

View profile
    • Like