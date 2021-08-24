Rachel Hui

Daily UI 007 - Settings

Rachel Hui
Rachel Hui
  • Save
Daily UI 007 - Settings profile gradient green dailyui7 notifications settings ipad branding logo illustration ui ux graphic design design dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge
Download color palette

An ipad app interface with notification settings. I played around with a landscape view and side navigation menu.

Rachel Hui
Rachel Hui

More by Rachel Hui

View profile
    • Like