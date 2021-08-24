DRG Dynamite Research Group Logo

Description of the organization and its target audience :

We are nerdy data scientists and proud of it. We use machine learning and data analytics to challenge norms and common misunderstandings in market research. Our primary research markets are durable consumer goods, healthcare, finance, and digital platforms. However, we work with anyone who desires to better understand opportunities in their market, industry, and consumer preferences. We aim to be disruptive to the industry by introducing new approaches to the work but need a logo and design language that will be taken seriously by some of the largest businesses in our primary markets.