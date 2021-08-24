Putra Raja

ML Collective Logo

Putra Raja
Putra Raja
  • Save
ML Collective Logo branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Description of the organization and its target audience :
ML Collective (short for machine learning collective) is a non-profit organization that does research on machine learning and artificial intelligence in an open and collaborative way and shares knowledge.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Putra Raja
Putra Raja

More by Putra Raja

View profile
    • Like