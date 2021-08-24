Ellipsis Logo

Putra Raja

Description of the organization and its target audience :
This is a marketing and sales organization supporting the growth of technology products. The company will provide marketing services, community building, branding, graphic design, event hosting, hackathons, and will eventually begin doing enterprise software sales.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
