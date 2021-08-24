Heitor Guirão

Avec App | profile

Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão
  • Save
Avec App | profile interface mobile app minimalism buy fashion store website ux home ui design ui design
Download color palette

With the Avec App, you can quickly schedule beauty services in thousands of salons, barber shops, beauty clinics, nail salons, studios and spas. with only a few clicks.

See the project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126044301/Avec-mobile-app-design

Fa155424c4ee860f8147a168bb7777c3
Rebound of
Avec App | plans
By Heitor Guirão
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão

More by Heitor Guirão

View profile
    • Like