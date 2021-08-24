Avec App | search

Heitor Guirão

With the Avec App, you can quickly schedule beauty services in thousands of salons, barber shops, beauty clinics, nail salons, studios and spas. with only a few clicks.

See the project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126044301/Avec-mobile-app-design

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
