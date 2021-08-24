Felipe Restrepo Díez

You had me at Hell(o)

You had me at Hell(o) surreal renaissance illustration collage hell
I love all the old imaginary of hell, especially for being so literal and picturesque with what it shows what happens in this place and how they dealt with people of the time with these representations. Nonstop fun on the nine circles of hell (?).

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
