Esse projeto foi realmente incrível de fazer. Uma homenagem ao clássico jogo do PACMAN. Reconstruí os personagens no meu estilo, brincando com as formas e criando novos designs. Criei uma versão do herói Pacman, os quatro fantasmas principais: Blinky, Pinky, Inky e Clyde. Também refiz o pac-dot, a clássica cherry e o vulnerable ghost, que representa a forma fraca dos fantasmas.
This project was really awesome for me to make. It’s a tribute to the classic game of PACMAN, so I rebuilt the characters according to my own style playing with shapes and creating new designs.
I’ve created a version of the hero Pacman and the four main ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. I also remade the pac-dot, the classic cherry and the vulnerable ghost, which represents the weakest shape of ghosts.
Check de full project on my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115483855/Pac-Man