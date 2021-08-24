Luiz Curado

PACMAN

PACMAN video game icon vector illustrator illustration digital art drawing classic game game retro game retro graphic design
  1. Pac-Man.png
  2. Ghost_PACMAN-ghost-01.png
  3. Ghost_PACMAN-ghost-02.png
  4. Ghost_PACMAN-ghost-03.png
  5. Ghost_PACMAN-ghost-04.png
  6. Ghost_PACMAN-ghost-05.png

PT
Esse projeto foi realmente incrível de fazer. Uma homenagem ao clássico jogo do PACMAN. Reconstruí os personagens no meu estilo, brincando com as formas e criando novos designs. Criei uma versão do herói Pacman, os quatro fantasmas principais: Blinky, Pinky, Inky e Clyde. Também refiz o pac-dot, a clássica cherry e o vulnerable ghost, que representa a forma fraca dos fantasmas.

EN
This project was really awesome for me to make. It’s a tribute to the classic game of PACMAN, so I rebuilt the characters according to my own style playing with shapes and creating new designs.
I’ve created a version of the hero Pacman and the four main ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. I also remade the pac-dot, the classic cherry and the vulnerable ghost, which represents the weakest shape of ghosts.

Check de full project on my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115483855/Pac-Man

