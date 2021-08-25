Thunder Rockets

The little girl and the balloon

Thunder Rockets
Thunder Rockets
Hire Me
  • Save
The little girl and the balloon design ui color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
Download color palette

We made a series of characters to illustrate the DrinKing, a card game designed to bring friends together and maybe get drunk.

The characters were designed within a universe that we built for the project. More geometric, no eyes and vibrant colors.
You can discover more about the game at @drinkingpartygame

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Thunder Rockets
Thunder Rockets
A Brazilian illustration studio with a striking style.
Hire Me

More by Thunder Rockets

View profile
    • Like