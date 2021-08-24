Escandi

anacoco Rebranding - Cappuccino Package

Escandi
Escandi
  • Save
anacoco Rebranding - Cappuccino Package healthy vegan fresh logo design anacoco cappuccino packaging package graphic design branding coco coconut logo
Download color palette

You can check the full project at our Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125826541/anacoco-Rebranding

Escandi
Escandi

More by Escandi

View profile
    • Like