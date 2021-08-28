Thunder Rockets

The King

Thunder Rockets
Thunder Rockets
Hire Me
  • Save
The King vector ui fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
The King vector ui fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
The King vector ui fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
Download color palette
  1. Prancheta 1 cópia.png
  2. Prancheta 7 cópia.png
  3. Prancheta 8 cópia.png

We made a series of characters to illustrate the DrinKing, a card game designed to bring friends together and maybe get drunk.

The characters were designed within a universe that we built for the project. More geometric, no eyes and vibrant colors.
You can discover more about the game at @drinkingpartygame

Thunder Rockets
Thunder Rockets
Life's too short to create boring shit
Hire Me

More by Thunder Rockets

View profile
    • Like