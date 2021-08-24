Karl Bembridge

Now You See Me | Typographical Project

This project that began in mid October was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the phrase “Now you see me, now you don’t”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
