Tropic Thunder pattern

Tropic Thunder pattern flowers line work color pencil apple pencil ipad pro procreate illustration tropical floral pattern
Sharing the progress on a bright tropical pattern I drew in procreate. These floral elements are part of a design for Search and State's Summer '21 designs of mens cycling jerseys.

