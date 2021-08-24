Logo-art

Target Place

Logo-art
Logo-art
  • Save
Target Place minimal logo place pin target artist logo art illustrator brand identity brand designer logo designs logo illustration graphic design design combination logo branding art
Download color palette

Hi to everyone !

-Today I want to share with you this concept "Target Palce" I hope you like it, I would like to know in the comments.

-If you want to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects.

-For inquiries contact me at : dahmanyimane@gmail.com.

Logo-art
Logo-art

More by Logo-art

View profile
    • Like