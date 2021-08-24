Gani Sigit

Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard

Gani Sigit
Gani Sigit
Hire Me
  • Save
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Naps Finance Landing Page & Dashboard website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
Download color palette
  1. Uplabs.jpg
  2. Uplabs 2.jpg
  3. Naps Finance Dashboard – Wallet Added.jpg
  4. Naps Finance Create Transaction - 1.jpg
  5. Naps Finance Create Transaction - 2.jpg
  6. Naps Finance Create Transaction - Success.jpg
  7. Naps Finance Dashboard Detailed - General.jpg
  8. Naps Finance Landing Page – Logged In.jpg

This is my old project around 2020, there is so many mistake that i make in this project.

I would love to hear your feedback on this Design, Thanks!!

Let's Connect :
📧 ganysigit1@gmail.com

🚀 Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Behance

Credit :
pikisuperstar | upklyak

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Gani Sigit
Gani Sigit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gani Sigit

View profile
    • Like