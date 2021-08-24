Michelle

Elle, 2021

Elle, 2021 editorial retro 70s illustration erotic airbrush 80s
Illustration for article “Why is Sex Always About His Pleasure?” by Andrea Bartz
Art Direction by Mia Feitel

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
