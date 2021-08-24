Caitlin Murzyn

The Gulping Gourmet

Caitlin Murzyn
Caitlin Murzyn
  • Save
The Gulping Gourmet recipe experience identity color illustrator dinner party typography typo logo branding
Download color palette

WIP brand for a culinary line paired that pairs family recipes and dinner party ideas designed to get folks out of the HH rut and revive dinner parties!

Caitlin Murzyn
Caitlin Murzyn

More by Caitlin Murzyn

View profile
    • Like