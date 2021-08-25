Shane Helm
unfold

CinemaPlus landing page

Shane Helm
unfold
Shane Helm for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
CinemaPlus landing page events tickets app ux ui page landing plus cinema theater design interface movies web
Download color palette

The new landing page for CinemaPlus has launched: https://cinemaplus.com/

CinemaPlus is a managed online service platform, enabling cinema operators to provide the services and user experience that today’s moviegoers expect, including modern online ticketing, online concessions ordering, real-time customer support, premium loyalty, subscriptions, dynamic pricing and more.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like