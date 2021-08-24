Sylvia Boomer Yang

Instagram for Business

Sylvia Boomer Yang
Sylvia Boomer Yang
Hire Me
  • Save
Instagram for Business gif business insight instagram sunset skateboarding skateboard skatebord dog motion graphics animation
Instagram for Business gif business insight instagram sunset skateboarding skateboard skatebord dog motion graphics animation
Download color palette
  1. Humor_boomer_dribbble.gif
  2. Artboard 1 copy 5Final.png

An animated illustration for Instagram for Business focuses on light-hearted or humorous content. Here is the Instagram post for the insight.

Instagram | Behace | Vimeo

Sylvia Boomer Yang
Sylvia Boomer Yang
expresses herself through fun, bold and dynamic designs.
Hire Me

More by Sylvia Boomer Yang

View profile
    • Like