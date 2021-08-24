Mikey Hayes

New Staff Shirt

Mikey Hayes
Mikey Hayes
Hire Me
  • Save
New Staff Shirt lock up bade orange green cream typography typ type
Download color palette

I work at a NP called Lead Project, and we needed new shirts, so here we are haha.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Mikey Hayes
Mikey Hayes
Welcome to the shop, the doors are always open!

More by Mikey Hayes

View profile
    • Like