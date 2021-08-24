Wreck the ring ~ Ring pour acrylic painting ~ Fluid Art techniqu

I didn't do a "clasic" wrecked acrylic ring pour painting for a while, so I mixed some reds, gold and black&white.

Colours:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam carmine

- Arties colours alizarian crimson

- Arteza gold

If you want to know, how I mix my paints, you can check my fluid art tutorial here:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso