Wreck the ring ~ Ring pour acrylic painting ~ Fluid Art techniqu

I didn't do a "clasic" wrecked acrylic ring pour painting for a while, so I mixed some reds, gold and black&white.

Colours:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam carmine
- Arties colours alizarian crimson
- Arteza gold

If you want to know, how I mix my paints, you can check my fluid art tutorial here:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
