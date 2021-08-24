Max Shevchuk

Set of 3D Icons

Set of 3D icons for the StudioNow Platform concept.

This is the leading independent production platform utilized by many of the world's top brands and agencies including Walgreens, P&G, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Netflix. The StudioNow Platform centralizes vendor management, production sourcing, intelligent bidding, team collaboration, and project management all in one software.

Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter

