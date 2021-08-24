Seth Louey

BRCC R44 Helicopter Wrap

BRCC R44 Helicopter Wrap camo branding design vehicle wrap wrap helo motorsports coffee black rifle brcc helicopter
Logan Stark from Black Rifle Coffee reached out with this super dope project designing Professional Trophy TruckBJ Baldwin's chase helo.

The rebrand used inspiration from WW2 Flying Tigers.

What do you think.👇👇👇

