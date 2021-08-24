👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a personal project of mine designing an e-scooter rental application. The Application navigates you to the nearest scooter. When users arrive to the point where scooter has been parked, they are able to easily unlock the e-scooter.
Also checkout my stunning Behance Presentation. I guarantee that you will love it!
Looking forward to knowing what you think about it.