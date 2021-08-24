Ajay Ganiger

This is a personal project of mine designing an e-scooter rental application. The Application navigates you to the nearest scooter. When users arrive to the point where scooter has been parked, they are able to easily unlock the e-scooter.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
