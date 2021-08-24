Kellen Carter

cookie monster - 2020

Kellen Carter
Kellen Carter
cookie monster - 2020
cookie monster - 2020 painting art illustration design color
Oil painting on wood panel - 9" x 11" - 2020

I painted this to hang in my daughter's playroom. :D

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Kellen Carter
Kellen Carter
Artist Designer Illustrator

