New personal branding

✦ For a long time I wanted to shift my portfolio into something more 'me' and less case study, so following an inner intuition earlier this year I decided to pull it down.

In late 2021 I would like to launch and share some of my projects again. Some will be in progress and some will be (un)finished. Some you may like and some you may hate, but all in all it's going to be me. ✦

Thank you for being a follower and by giving me feedback, making me a better designer every day. Can't be enough thankful for that! ❥