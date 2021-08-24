Toucan Sam

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I think it’s super fascinating when brands invest in mascot development or redesigns. I think it’s honorable when brands take risks. They have been working through some well deserved backlash over at Kellogg’s with #tucansam redesing. Not to say mine is better in anyway, but I think it’s important to pull from a brands history and play with it a little. My rendition is really pulling from hard from the 70s & 80s stylistically because I am old. Lol!