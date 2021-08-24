Jonathan Gerlach

Sotheby's : App

Jonathan Gerlach
Jonathan Gerlach
Hire Me
  • Save
Sotheby's : App product design black scroll gallery figma app ios iphone branding logo blue ui menu design
Download color palette

A small glimpse into a brand new Sotheby's app available on the App Store here.

A lot of work went into this app, both from a UX and UI perspective as well as building a pretty large design system around it. I would love to share some glimpses of this work here in the future.

---

Hit L on the keyboard for some likes!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Jonathan Gerlach
Jonathan Gerlach
I love designing things that work.
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Gerlach

View profile
    • Like