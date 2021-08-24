👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small glimpse into a brand new Sotheby's app available on the App Store here.
A lot of work went into this app, both from a UX and UI perspective as well as building a pretty large design system around it. I would love to share some glimpses of this work here in the future.
---
Hit L on the keyboard for some likes!